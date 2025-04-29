Jey Uso sends emotional message after what happened on WWE RAW

Jey Uso is WWE RAW's top babyface. As the World Heavyweight Champion, he has the responsibility of making fans smile whenever he is performing.

Sometimes, WWE stars go out of their way to interact with specific fans. That's what Uso did on RAW. He saw a young fan at ringside with a sign saying, "Yeet 4 Cancer," and went over to hug them. These moments are always emotional for fans and wrestlers alike.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jey Uso admitted he saw the child at the last minute. The YEET Master also said it might be the best thing that happened to him this month, which saw him win the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41:

"This might be the best thing that happened to me all month!!!🔥 I seen that child last minute, I’m so glad I did tho😍 #Yeet4Cancer," he wrote.

Before his emotional meeting with the young fan, Jey Uso had the serious business of answering Logan Paul's challenge. The Maverick called out the new World Heavyweight Champion, and he will be his first opponent for the title. Uso vs. Paul looks set to be made official for Backlash 2025 in two weeks, following their confrontation on RAW.

