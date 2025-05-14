Jey Uso sends a five-word message after crossing paths with Gunther, Seth Rollins, and others on WWE RAW

Jey Uso sent a five-word message after this week's WWE RAW. He crossed paths with Gunther, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker on the show.
Uso was involved in a huge brawl with Rollins and Breakker during the opening moments of the show. The brawl also featured CM Punk and Sami Zayn, who will face the newly formed faction at Saturday Night's Main Event. Later, Jey was confronted by Gunther ahead of the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion's title defense against Logan Paul.
On Instagram, Jey reshared WWE's story and sent a five-word message.
"DON'T YEET ON YOSELF NOW," wrote Jey.
Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:
Vince Russo believes WWE isn't letting Jey Uso speak on the microphone, and it's "hurting" him
Vince Russo believes WWE should let Jey Uso speak more often on the microphone. He noted that the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion didn't say much during his confrontation with Gunther on RAW.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, he suggested that the Jey-Gunther segment was "meaningless." Russo said:
"And bro, they are trying to protect Jey by not letting him say much, and I think they are hurting him more because it's obvious they are not letting him say anything... Gunther cut his promo, and Jey said nothing after that. This entire segment was meaningless. It furthered nothing. Gunther could have told us that in 60 seconds in the back."
Jey won his first WWE World Championship by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The win ended The Ring General's first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion after he previously won the title at SummerSlam 2024 by dethroning Damian Priest.
Jey's next title defense will be against Logan Paul, who, post-WrestleMania 41, expressed his intention of winning the title. The Maverick knocked out Jey after his title match against Seth Rollins on RAW.