Jey Uso sends a flirty three-word message to Rhea Ripley

Jey Uso sent a flirtatious three-word message to Rhea Ripley after her return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former Bloodline member is currently feuding with The Judgment Day after rejecting an offer to join the faction. At Fastlane, he will team up with Cody Rhodes to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey reacted to his confrontation with Ripley and The Judgment Day from this week's RAW. He sent a three-word message dedicated to The Eradicator, once again admitting that he missed her.

"JUS BEIN HONEST," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Samantha Irvin wants to see Jey Uso and The Bloodline reunite

Jey Uso is currently focusing on his singles run in WWE after quitting The Bloodline. His brother Jimmy, however, has reunited with the faction.

Speaking in an interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, WWE announcer Samantha Irvin addressed The Bloodline's current storyline. While she is glad to see Jimmy and Jey shine on their own, she hopes to see the faction reunite at some point. Irvin said:

"So, I really am, I'm very invested in The Bloodline story because I love family and I'm the oldest of six kids. So, I do love when there's a bond and a strength that a family exhibits. And I think that they're incredibly strong and gifted people. I'm sad that it's come to this point but I think that we saw that The Tribal Chief was, you know, I don't wanna, I know he ain't watching this but some would say maybe he was tripping a little bit. Some would say that, not me,"

Expand Tweet

She added:

"So, I'm actually a little bit happy now that Jimmy and Jey can now sort of spread their wings on their own. I think that it's a very very good thing. I do. And I would always hope that they would come back together because they are family and that I think is very important. But I'm very excited for Main Event Jey Uso's solo run right now and also for Jimmy Uso's. And I just hope they all can work it out. But they were doing a lot of damage. It was actually pretty sad. When I was on SmackDown, they were doing a lot of damage every week. It was like somebody was getting jacked up. So, if that's slowed down then I think it's kind of a good thing right now."

Jey Uso will be appearing on this week's SmackDown, which will also feature Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Are you enjoying Jey Uso's singles run? Sound off in the comments section.