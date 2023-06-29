Jey Uso sends a four-word message ahead of match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Jey Uso took to social media to send a four-word message ahead of The Usos' tag team showdown against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The Usos will face their former stablemates in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Jey sent out a four-word message, as he seems to be in full preparation for this week's SmackDown and Money in the Bank.

"LET'S GO GET IT [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

This Friday on SmackDown, Reigns will return to television after taking time for a week.

A couple of weeks ago, The Tribal Chief was betrayed by Jey Uso, who left The Bloodline and officially sided with his brother Jimmy.

Could Seth Rollins cross paths with Roman Reigns once again?

While Roman Reigns is busy dealing with his family and The Bloodline, his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins believes that the two men could potentially cross paths in the future.

During a recent interview with ESPN's First Take, Rollins said that he believes he will eventually cross paths with The Tribal Chief once again.

"Yeah, it's inevitable. Our story starts in 2012. We came in together. We broke in together as a team and have gone our separate ways but we're both at the top of our games. Entering our prime, right in the meat of it. Both World Champions at the same time on separate brands - him on SmackDown, me on RAW. I think inevitably we're going to cross paths again," said Rollins

The Visionary added:

"We have to. I'm looking forward to it. He's on an incredible run right now, one of the longest title reigns of all time. Along the way, there's only been one guy he hasn't been able to put away and you're looking at him. If it comes down to it, we're going to have to tangle one more time."

However, Roman Reigns' first order of business would be to get his and Solo Sikoa's hand raised in London when they face The Usos.

