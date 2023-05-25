Jey Uso sends a four-word message to top Bloodline member and a 45-year-old WWE superstar

Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a message to veteran WWE stars and fellow Anoa'i family members Tamina and Jimmy Uso.

Tamina is a former 10-time champion in WWE. She won the 24/7 Championship nine times and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion. Jimmy, meanwhile, is currently a member of The Bloodline alongside his brother.

In 2010, Tamina and The Usos made their WWE debut. The trio attacked The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya). Taking to Instagram, Jey reflected on the same and sent a four-word message to Tamina and Jimmy.

"WE BEEN THE ONES" wrote Jey

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

Could Jimmy and Jey Uso cost their Bloodline stablemates at Night of Champions?

At the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will be teaming up for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Following The Usos' loss to newly crowned champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, The Tribal Chief took matters into his own hand. Upon his return to SmackDown a few weeks ago, he confirmed the huge tag title match that will take place in Saudi Arabia.

However, Bill Apter believes that The Usos could interfere in the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter explained how both Jimmy and Jey could finally leave The Bloodline. He said:

"Owens and Zayn. I think The Usos are going to interfere. They are supposedly going to be at home, but I think they are gonna interfere,"

Both Jimmy and Jey have a long history with Owens and especially, Zayn, who was a former Honorary member of The Bloodline. Jey, however, chose to betray the former Honorary Uce to remain loyal to his family.

Will Jimmy and Jey Uso betray Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comment section

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes