Jey Uso sends a heartwarming four-word message to the WWE Universe

Jey Uso has reacted to a recently posted video by WWE, highlighting his evolution from 2015 to 2023.

Jey started as a tag team wrestler alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. For numerous years, The Usos dominated the WWE tag team division before finally going their separate ways in 2023.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey sent a message to the WWE Universe claiming that one should always have faith in themselves.

"HAVE FAITH IN YOURSELF," wrote Jey.

The year 2023 has been rather memorable for Jey. Earlier this year, he quit The Bloodline and The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a huge tag team match. Jey also pinned The Tribal Chief to secure the victory for his team.

At SummerSlam 2023, he unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but stood out as a singles superstar. After being traded to Monday Night RAW, Jey won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Cody Rhodes.

Jey Uso has unfinished business with Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso has confirmed that he isn't done with Jimmy Uso, and hinted at the possibility of a feud between the two men.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Jey claimed that he did miss traveling with his brother and believes that the two will eventually sort things out between themselves. He said:

"Even like traveling alone, it is hard because I feel somewhat empty. Even like you said, I'm at the highest point, and I do want my brother to be there. Like I wish we was all good. Like, I want him to be on the other side, hitting it (his chant) with me. But man, things happen, families fight, Uce. We are going to love each other at the end, though. Jimmy going to get this work. You've got an a** whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me."

Jey is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW and lost a singles match against the former WWE Champion.

