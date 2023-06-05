Jey Uso sends an interesting message after The Bloodline betrays Jimmy, breaks silence

Jey Uso finally broke silence after his brother Jimmy was betrayed by The Bloodline on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

At WWE Night of Champions, Jimmy superkicked Roman Reigns and cost him and Solo Sikoa the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. On SmackDown, Jimmy called for a truce and tried to get his family on the same page, but Reigns was having none of it.

Instead, Jimmy's brother, Sikoa, betrayed the former and remained loyal to The Tribal Chief. Taking to Instagram, Jey shared a photo of himself with Jimmy and sent a short message.

"EVERY TOWN. EVERY CITY. [blood drop emoji]. EVERY NIGHT," wrote Jey.

The closing stages of SmackDown saw Reigns claim that Jey Uso will again fall in line and "come home". He hinted that the former tag team champion will remain loyal to The Bloodline over his brother.

What was Roman Reigns' indirect message to Jey Uso?

Roman Reigns sent a message to Jey Uso after being questioned by Paul Heyman moments before SmackDown went off the air.

The Tribal Chief was heard saying that Jey would do what he always does and that was staying loyal to him and the family. Reigns said:

"Jey's gonna do what he always does. He'll fall in line. He'll come home."

The Bloodline storyline began three years ago with a conflict between Reigns and Jey after the latter earned a shot at the Universal Championship. However, he was unsuccessful in dethroning The Head of the Table.

Fast forward to 2023, Reigns began losing his patience with The Usos after they lost the tag team championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Night 1. This eventually led to further tension within The Bloodline, as Jimmy became the latest man to get kicked out of the faction.

