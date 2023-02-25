Jey Uso sends an interesting three-word message amid recent tension, takes a subtle dig at The Bloodline?

Jey Uso sent out an interesting three-word message ahead of this week's SmackDown.

In the aftermath of the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, Jey and other members of The Bloodline are expected to appear on the blue brand.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jey posted an Instagram story where he might've taken an indirect dig at The Bloodline, amid his differences with other members of the group.

"Same but different [blood]" wrote Jey

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

At the Elimination Chamber PLE, Jey got involved in Roman Reigns' match against Sami Zayn.

The Right Hand Man of The Bloodline was ordered to finish the job and hit Zayn with a steel chair. However, he refused to do so. This prompted Reigns to aggressively shove Jey, as Zayn accidentally hit him with a spear.

Jey Uso was spotted with top Bloodline members ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso was spotted alongside other members of The Bloodline.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted a photo of himself alongside Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Amid Jey's recent conflict, he has been reluctant to hit Sami Zayn, with whom he bonded well during their days as members of the Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, has been loyal to Roman Reigns from the beginning. He hasn't held himself back in terms of attacking Zayn and even made a statement at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Jey wrote:

"Move together"

Richie Vargas @RichieRich93_ I’m not sure where Reigns goes after #WrestleMania , or The Bloodline, but damn do we need WWE to run it back with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The continuation of that feud is money on the table. #WWEChamber I’m not sure where Reigns goes after #WrestleMania, or The Bloodline, but damn do we need WWE to run it back with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The continuation of that feud is money on the table. #WWEChamber https://t.co/Ov3GHjTrFJ

Despite his recent issues with The Bloodline, Jey Uso didn't leave his brother Jimmy Uso behind.

During The Usos' latest SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Jey stepped in at the last minute to team up with his brother and successfully defend the titles.

Would you like to see Jey break away from The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes