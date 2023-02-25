[PHOTO] Jey Uso spotted with top Bloodline members ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso has been spotted with other members of The Bloodline ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The WWE Universe is hoping to witness the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which saw Roman Reigns successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn.

Interestingly enough, midway through the match, Zayn accidentally speared Jey, who for one moment teased the idea of betraying Reigns by similarly hitting him with a steel chair, much like Zayn did at the Royal Rumble.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey shared a photo of himself in the airport with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, who were photographed from behind.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

Jey Uso recently broke silence after his brief confrontation with Roman Reigns

Jey Uso had a brief confrontation with Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Things got quite heated between the two men after Jey refused to swing a steel chair at Zayn.

This also led to The Tribal Chief repeatedly shoving Jey before Zayn accidentally caught the latter with a spear. The turn of events led to The Head of the Table connecting with the final blow of the match, as he pinned Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns. This call back would be incredible for long-term storytelling. Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns. This call back would be incredible for long-term storytelling. https://t.co/opZ8UIpaLz

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey posted a three-word message, as he finally broke silence after his confrontation with Reigns. He wrote:

"One Mo Again.."

Jey has had issues with Reigns in the past. The entire Bloodline angle began with the two men facing each other for the Universal Championship before The Usos reunited to join forces with their cousin.

A large portion of the WWE Universe is patiently waiting for The Right Hand Man to finally snap and take action against The Tribal Chief.

Would you like to see Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at some point down the road once again? Sound off in the comment section

