Jey Uso finally breaks silence after his confrontation with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso was involved in a brief confrontation with Roman Reigns during his match with Sami Zayn.

In the main event of the latest premium live event, the former Honorary Uce was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Reigns, who has defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title twice in 2023.

Taking to social media, Jey sent out a three-word message in reaction to getting shoved by The Tribal Chief. At Elimination Chamber, he refused to take a swing at Zayn, disobeying Reigns' orders in the process.

"One Mo Again.." wrote Jey Uso.

Sami Zayn wants to end Roman Reigns and The Bloodline with Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn is still determined to reunite with Kevin Owens to take down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

On this week's RAW, Zayn urged Owens to reunite with him in his battle against Reigns and co. However, Owens declined the offer, asking Zayn to take help from his "buddy" Jey.

Post-RAW, Zayn was involved in a backstage interview, during which he said:

"If he is just as dedicated as I am to making sure that we see the end of The Bloodline, I know the only way to get it done is together. Doesn't seem like he wants to go there. So, I don't know, I don't know. This is an unfinished story."

With a potential reunion between Zayn and Owens, the duo could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships that are currently held by The Usos.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. On this week's RAW, The American Nightmare was confronted by Paul Heyman once again.

