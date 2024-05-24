Jey Uso sends a message to 28-year-old who linked up with The Judgment Day and Logan Paul in WWE

WWE Superstar Jey Uso took to social media to send a message to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The 28-year-old recently appeared on Monday Night RAW, linking up with Logan Paul and The Judgment Day.

During his recent RAW appearance, Mahomes gave his Super Bowl rings to Paul after the reigning United States Champion and The Judgment Day ambushed Jey. This led to the returning Braun Strowman coming to Jey's aid.

On Twitter/X, Jey sent a message to Mahomes, who while appearing on the Pat McAfee show, expressed his desire to step foot into the squared circle.

"See uce, I pulled the big man back, we good now!! See u at the first @Chiefs home game!!" wrote Jey.

Check out Jey's tweet:

JBL believes Jey Uso will be a WWE World Champion

Jey Uso recently came close to winning the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, he was unable to dethrone Damian Priest at Backlash France.

However, WWE Hall of Famer, JBL, believes Jey will eventually get his hands on the world championship. Speaking on The Bump, he said:

"Jey Uso is a great talent. I believe that Jey Uso is going to be a world champion. I think Jey Uso is going to be a great world champion, but it takes a while to get there to be able to finish singles matches. Especially big singles matches, Gunther has that ability and I think that was the difference in this match. It was not necessarily ability, it was Gunther’s experience [that] came out in this."

Jey recently took part in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. In the opening round, he defeated Finn Balor before handing Ilja Dragunov his first loss on the main roster. However, in the semi-final of the red side of the bracket, Jey was beaten by Gunther, who will face either Randy Orton or Tama Tonga in the final.