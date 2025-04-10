Jey Uso sends a message of appreciation to 37-year-old RAW personality

Jey Uso was a special guest on a big show hosted by a 37-year-old RAW personality. He later put up a story on Instagram expressing his appreciation for being invited.

37-year-old RAW and sports media personality Pat McAfee hosted a special one-of-a-kind show known as the Big Night AHT. It took place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, and it was meant to be a one-stop shop for all kinds of entertainment. The idea behind it, according to McAfee, was to have a show that featured a variety of entertainment acts, which is something he believes is a long-lost tradition from the 20th century.

The show included names like Jelly Roll, Wiz Khalifa, Parker McCollum, and Snoop Dogg. McAfee's commentary partner, Michael Cole, also appeared on the show.

Jey Uso was also brought out for a surprise appearance in Pittsburgh, and the energy in the arena made it a night to remember for this year's Royal Rumble winner. He put up a post of appreciation for Pat McAfee, stating that he "needed" the experience:

A screenshot from Jey's IG stories (Picture Courtesy: @uceyjucey on Instagram)

Will Gunther vs. Jey Uso happen at WrestleMania Night One or Two?

It's confirmed that the World Heavyweight Title match will not headline either night of WrestleMania 41. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will headline the show on Saturday night, while Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will serve as the main event of Night Two on Sunday. So, where do Jey Uso and Gunther fit into all of this?

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge on April 3, 2025, it was reported that three massive matches were expected to happen on WrestleMania Saturday, i.e., Night One. We say "were" because one of those matches was the now-cancelled Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

However, the report stated two huge title matches could happen on Saturday, April 19. Those include Gunther vs. Jey Uso, as well as Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.

Of course, it should be noted that plans can change at any time. But as things stand, the tentative backstage plan is reportedly for "Main Event" Jey to compete for the World Heavyweight Title on Night One.

