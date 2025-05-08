Jey Uso sends message on behalf of Jacob Fatu; the two real-life Bloodline members seen together

Jey Uso shared a new photo with Jacob Fatu while the two superstars held their respective titles. At WrestleMania 41, Uso and Fatu both won their respective singles title matches.
Main Event Jey defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Fatu dethroned LA Knight to win the United States Title, marking his first singles championship victory in the Stamford-based company.
On his Instagram story, Jey Uso shared a photo with Jacob Fatu and sent a two-word message on behalf of The Samoan Werewolf.
"FATU THANG," wrote Jey.
Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story featuring Jacob below:
Bubba Ray Dudley questioned Jey Uso's longevity as World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has questioned Main Event Jey's longevity as the World Heavyweight Champion. The veteran believes the title will soon be around Seth Rollins' waist with Paul Heyman by his side.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Rey stated the following:
"I do not think that Jey Uso will be carrying it for a significant amount of time, nor do I think I need to see Jey carry it for a significant amount of time. I think that the title of Seth Rollins' waist with Paul Heyman by his side is the way to go," he said.
Jey was in action on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, where he put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. The match concluded in absolute chaos with interference from Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk. The Yeet Master is also feuding with Logan Paul, who ambushed the reigning champion after RAW went off the air.
On the other hand, Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.