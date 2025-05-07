Surprising name should beat Jey Uso, says WWE Hall of Famer, for the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso became the face of WWE RAW when he dethroned Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley thinks Seth Rollins should be the name to capture the title from Main Event Jey.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman got a title shot for Seth Rollins against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. While the match ended with Rollins winning via disqualification, the title did not change hands and Uso's reign survived for now, as CM Punk attacked Seth with a steel chair to end the bout.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley was asked about the longevity of Jey Uso's run as the champion. The veteran thinks it won't last long, and Seth Rollins with Paul Heyman on his side could be the one to dethrone Main Event Jey.

"I do not think that Jey Uso will be carrying it for a significant amount of time, nor do I think I need to see Jey carry it for a significant amount of time. I think that the title of Seth Rollins' waist with Paul Heyman by his side is the way to go," Dudley said. (From 16:01 to 16:18)

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Seth Rollins carried Jey Uso in their recent match

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso had an impressive showing as he went head-to-head against Seth Rollins and defended the World Heavyweight Championship with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker in Rollins' corner.

On the same podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley spoke highly of The Visionary's performance inside the ring and believes he carried Main Event Jey throughout the match on WWE RAW.

"I've got to give Seth Rollins his props, man... My god, Seth Rollins is an amazing professional wrestler. With all due respect to Jey Uso, who I love, Seth Rollins made sure Jey Uso got through that match," Dudley said.

It'll be interesting to see if The Visionary captures the title in the coming months.

