Seth Rollins carried major name with his recent performance, says WWE Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins shocked the industry at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he found Paul Heyman in his corner in the show's main event against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Recently, Bubba Ray Dudley raved about The Visionary's recent performance against Jey Uso.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso blew the roof off with their one-on-one contest in Omaha for the World Heavyweight Championship. While there wasn't a definite winner, Bubba Ray Dudley raved about The Visionary's work inside the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer raved about Seth Rollins' in-ring work against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. The veteran also stated that Rollins carried Uso through the match due to his experience in that position compared to the newly crowned champion.

"I've got to give Seth Rollins his props, man... My god, Seth Rollins is an amazing professional wrestler. With all due respect to Jey Uso, who I love, Seth Rollins made sure Jey Uso got through that match," Dudley said. (From 05:06 to 05:42)

Seth Rollins met an old foe on WWE RAW

The win at WrestleMania 41 came at a staggering cost, as Roman Reigns and CM Punk came after Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. However, the villainous duo outsmarted the two by adding Bron Breakker to their newfound alliance.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns later went on a hiatus from the red brand and Paul Heyman's new alliance began to target other major names on the show, such as Sami Zayn and the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.

During the final moments of the match between Rollins and Uso, all hell broke loose as Sami Zayn appeared and brawled with Bron Breakker. Later, CM Punk returned to WWE RAW.

The match ended as CM Punk attacked Breakker and Rollins with a steel chair and stood tall with Sami Zayn in the middle of the ring. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Second City Saint on the red brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

