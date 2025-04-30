Jey Uso sends a message on behalf of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the entire Bloodline

Jey Uso has sent a heartfelt message on behalf of the entire Bloodline ahead of their episode on Stephanie's Places on ESPN+. Members of the OG Bloodline and the New Bloodline will feature on the episode.

WWE has posted a few sneak peeks on their official Instagram handle before the official release of the episode. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, The Usos, among other notable members, are set to discuss the Bloodline family heritage with Stephanie McMahon, among other important topics.

On Instagram, Jey reacted to a clip shared by WWE's official Instagram handle. The newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion sent a message on behalf of his family members.

"This makes me happy. Besides the wrestling part…Welcome to our family world!!🩸" wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment:

The OG Bloodline and the New Bloodline have feuded for months. They had crossed paths in a brutal WarGames Match at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event in 2024.

Jey Uso previously revealed his stance on Bloodline family members despite past issues

Jey Uso departed the OG Bloodline in 2023 after Jimmy Uso cost him the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by dethroning Roman Reigns. He hadn't seen eye-to-eye with his family and was focusing on his singles career before the OG Bloodline eventually reunited in late 2024.

During his time away from the faction, Jey told the Battleground Podcast that he still considered members of The Bloodline as his family. He said:

“Man, come. We family at the end of the day,” Jey Uso said. “Come. Some of your worst enemies might be in your family, but at the end of the day, we all still a family. So, if you out there, I ain’t gonna name drop, but if y’all out there, I like all of our family being here, here, here, here. But at the end of the day, I feel like if we all come to the big leagues, WWE, it’s mind-blowing what could happen."

Jey is set to feud with Logan Paul on WWE RAW. The two came face-to-face, and The Yeet Man could put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Maverick.

