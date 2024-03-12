"We all still a family" - Jey Uso teases The Bloodline adding more members after The Rock

The Rock was the latest member to join The Bloodline. However, Jey Uso has teased the possibility of the faction adding more members.

Interestingly enough, Jey himself isn't an official member of the faction. In 2023, he quit the group after betraying Roman Reigns and winning The Bloodline Civil War on behalf of The Usos.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Jey refused to name-drop a particular member of the Anoa'i family that he would like to see in The Bloodline. However, he wants more members of his family to join the faction.

“Man, come. We family at the end of the day,” Jey Uso said. “Come. Some of your worst enemies might be in your family, but at the end of the day, we all still a family. So if you out there, I ain’t gonna name drop, but if y’all out there, I like all of our family being here, here, here, here. But at the end of the day, I feel like if we all come to the big leagues, WWE, it’s mind-blowing what could happen," said Jey.

Jey also believes that the future is quite bright for The Bloodline.

“You know what I’m saying? At least almost ten deep in there, you know? What? Let alone some big hitters. So man, the future is bright. That’s all I’m gonna say. The story keeps evolving. This thing might go another three years, to be honest,” added Jey [H/T: WrestleZone]

Jey Uso still has his respect for The Bloodline

Despite quitting The Bloodline and being betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso, Jey stated that his family is still "the ones."

During the same interview, Jey claimed that The Bloodline will keep running WWE. He said:

“Not really, Uce. We the ones, right? We the Bloodline, Uce. Whether we be separated or not, we just that good now, in every way. People need to step up because we gonna keep running it, Uce, and we’re gonna keep adding more. Bro, we deep. The Bloodline run deep.”

He added:

“Yeah, man, and we gonna keep doing it, Uce. The Bloodline brought the drama, brought the theatrics, brought that cinema word. I feel like your boy was the heart of the Bloodline, and they can add The Rock, they can add them all, Uce. It ain’t gonna be Bloodline until Jey Uso’s back. That’s real talk.”

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline added The Rock to its ranks. The People's Champion will team up with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso possibly returning to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments.

Poll : Should Jey Uso return to The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion