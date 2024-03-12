"We're gonna keep adding more" - Jey Uso sends an interesting message on behalf of The Bloodline despite leaving the faction

Despite not being an official member of the faction, Jey Uso sent an interesting message on behalf of The Bloodline.

In 2023, Jey quit the faction after betraying Roman Reigns and superkicked Solo Sikoa and Reigns. This led to The Bloodline Civil War tag team match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, won by The Usos. Jey secured the victory for his side as he pinned The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Jey teased the possibility of The Bloodline adding more members. He also stated that his family still runs the business.

“Not really, Uce. We the ones, right? We the Bloodline, Uce,” Jey Uso said. “Whether we be separated or not, we just that good now, in every way. People need to step up because we gonna keep running it, Uce, and we’re gonna keep adding more. Bro, we deep. The Bloodline run deep,” Uso said.

Jey further stated that The Bloodline brought the "drama and theatrics" to WWE.

“Yeah, man, and we gonna keep doing it, Uce,” he said. “The Bloodline brought the drama, brought the theatrics, brought that cinema word. I feel like your boy was the heart of the Bloodline, and they can add The Rock, they can add them all, Uce. It ain’t gonna be Bloodline until Jey Uso’s back. That’s real talk.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Jey Uso discussed his potential match with Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40

WWE has teased the possibility of a match between The Usos at WrestleMania 40. Jimmy Uso recently cost his brother the Intercontinental Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking during the same interview, he said:

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle."

During the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, Jimmy also made sure that his brother didn't walk out as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Jimmy's interference led to Roman Reigns winning The Tribal Combat match.

WWE is yet to confirm a potential match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso for WrestleMania 40.

