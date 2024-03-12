"It's going to be real" - Jey Uso makes bold claim about potential WrestleMania dream match

Jey Uso recently made a bold claim about a potential dream match that could take place at WWE WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia. The veteran is currently a singles star on RAW after departing The Bloodline last year.

Main Event Jey left the Samoan faction after his brother betrayed him during the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at last year's SummerSlam. Jimmy Uso recently cost his brother his match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther on RAW. Ever since his brother left the stable, Jimmy has continued to target the former Bloodline member, and this could lead to a potential dream match at WrestleMania next month.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Jey Uso discussed the possibility of facing his brother at WrestleMania 40. The YEET Master noted that the storyline is going to feel real for fans and claimed it will be different from the rest of the angles leading up to The Show of Shows.

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jey Uso vows to defeat his brother at WWE WrestleMania

Jey Uso vowed to get the better of his brother if the two were to square off at WrestleMania 40 in April. The Usos were once a dominant tag team, but The Bloodline caused them to drift apart.

Speaking to Billboard last year, the RAW star claimed it would be the best moment of his career if he wrestled Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania. Jey Uso added that he would win the match as well if given the opportunity.

"When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, 'Look at us.' That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career, if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family. And I’d beat his a**," said Jey. [H/T Billboard]

Jey Uso has become very popular as a singles star since breaking away from The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if the two brothers ever reform The Usos tag team down the line.

