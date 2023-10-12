WATCH: Jey Uso sends a two-word message to the fans, shares an incredible video of his entrance

Jey Uso's popularity has risen through the roof in recent months, especially since he quit The Bloodline. Taking to Instagram, he sent a two-word message to the WWE Universe.

Since joining Monday Night RAW, Jey allied with Cody Rhodes, the man responsible for bringing the 38-year-old to the red brand. At Fastlane, Jey and Rhodes became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by defeating Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Taking to Instagram, Jey shared a video of his entrance and sent a two-word message to the WWE Universe:

"Imma vibe," wrote Jey.

Check out the video shared by the newly crowned tag team champion and his message on Instagram:

Before jumping ship from SmackDown to RAW, Jey was unsuccessful in dethroning Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The closing moments of the Tribal Combat Match saw Jimmy Uso betray his brother, which led to Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Jey Uso spoke highly of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa despite their on-screen differences

At Fastlane, Jey Uso ended up on the winning side, as he and Cody Rhodes became the new tag team champions. The same can't be said for his brother, Jimmy.

Jimmy, who has once again aligned himself with The Bloodline, teamed up with Solo Sikoa for a tag team match against LA Knight and John Cena. The Bloodline duo ended up on the losing side.

At the post-show press conference, Jimmy and Solo's brother, Jey, spoke highly of both men. Main Event Jey was proud of his former Bloodline stablemates after they had the privilege of sharing the ring with Cena. He said:

"To me, seeing him [Jimmy Uso] wrestling John Cena brings joy to my heart. Solo [Sikoa], [a] joy to my heart. Like it's all good here, but like either step up or get stepped on right now and right now man. We [are] writing the story, Uce. We don't even know the story, this chapter."

On RAW, Jey and Rhodes defended their titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

