Jey Uso sends a message after a chaotic ending on WWE RAW

Jey Uso took to social media to send a message after the chaotic ending to this week's Monday Night RAW.

Jey featured in the main event of the show, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. During the closing stages of the match, The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes engaged in a massive brawl.

With Rhodes and Rollins dealing with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Jey picked up a crucial victory over Nakamura. In the aftermath of the win, he took to his Instagram story to share a photo from his latest entrance with the 'Cold Face Emoji'.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Rikishi explained how he feels about Jey Uso facing Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso will face Jimmy Uso in a highly anticipated singles match.

The Usos are multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. At last year's WrestleMania 39, the brothers lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Speaking on the Rikishi Off The Top Podcast, the Anoa'i family legend expressed how he felt about his sons crossing paths in a highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 40. Rikishi said:

“Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it,"

The feud between Jey and Jimmy began when the latter interfered during the Tribal Combat Match between his brother and Roman Reigns. So far, Jimmy's interferences have prevented Jey from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

He also cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day.

