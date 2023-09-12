Jey Uso sends a message after controversial finish on WWE RAW

Following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso took to social media to send a message addressing the WWE Universe.

Jey teamed up with Kevin Owens in the main event of this week's show. The unlikely pairing faced Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day, amid Sami Zayn's absence.

The closing moments of the match saw Jey accidentally kick Owens, allowing The Judgment Day to secure a win. In the aftermath of the turn of events, Jey took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the WWE Universe, who have shown massive support to the former Bloodline member since he jumped ship to the red brand.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Vince Russo recently gave his take on the Jey Uso-Kevin Owens saga

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the angle between Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. According to him, the former Bloodline member won't be joining The Judgment Day despite the faction offering him a spot.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that there was no excitement in the angle between Jey and Owens. He said:

"There is no intrigue here because you know it was an accidental kick. He's not joining The Judgment Day. Everybody knows he's not joining Judgment Day because it wouldn't make any sense. Therefore, the kick was an accident. So all of this nonsense is for not."

Jey jumped ship to Monday Night RAW after previously losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He was unsuccessful in dethroning The Tribal Chief after being betrayed by his own brother, Jimmy Uso.

On the red brand, the 38-year-old was reunited with Kevin Owens' tag team partner Sami Zayn, who was Jey's stablemate in The Bloodline.

