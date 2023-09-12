Former WWE writer condemns the lack of intrigue in Jey Uso-Kevin Owens saga, labels it an "accident" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not excited with the new Jey Uso-Kevin Owens angle on RAW.

The Judgment Day walked out to recruit Jey Uso into the ranks. The faction patronized Jey and claimed that he would do great if he sided with them. However, the former Bloodline member didn't see eye to eye with the group, leading to an impromptu matchup pitting Judgment Day against Jey and Kevin Owens. In the match, Jey inadvertently Superkicked KO, allowing Finn Balor to pick up the win for his faction.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the whole match and segment made no sense because there was no way Jey would join The Judgment Day. He explained that there was no excitement for the angle because it was very clear that the kick was just an accident.

"There is no intrigue here because you know it was an accidental kick. He's not joining The Judgment Day. Everybody knows he's not joining Judgment Day because it wouldn't make any sense. Therefore, the kick was an accident. So all of this nonsense is for not." [From 6:00 - 6:30]

Kevin Owens was furious with Jey Uso

During a backstage segment after the match, Kevin Owens was visibly irate with Uso for his actions. He yelled at Jey and even told him to go and join The Judgment Day.

This came after their promo exchange in the ring, where KO conveyed to Jey that many people in the back did not like the fact that he was now on RAW. Owens also told the former Right Hand Man that he had to go a long way before he could be trusted by anyone in the locker room.

