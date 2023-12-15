Jey Uso sends message to fan ahead of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has sent a message to a fan on social media ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Jey Uso was a member of SmackDown alongside the members of The Bloodline. The 38-year-old quit the show after his brother, Jimmy Uso, attacked him during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2023. He was then brought to RAW by Cody Rhodes.

Jey is currently involved in a feud against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The former Tag Team Champion faced The Scottish Warrior on the latest edition of RAW to avenge McIntyre's attack on Sami Zayn the previous week. Main Event Jey, however, could not secure a win.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso sent a message to a fan on his Instagram stories. He thanked the Instagram user as he reshared a reel posted by him. In the said reel, the user jokingly pokes fun at WWE for not giving him credit for a recent video featuring The Usos posted by the Stamford-based company. Apparently, the user had posted a similar video on his Instagram account.

Jey Uso opens up on his relationship with Cody Rhodes after he quit SmackDown

Uso and Cody Rhodes have had some amazing moments in the recent past. The duo won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in their first match as a team.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Uso opened up on his relationship with The American Nightmare. He praised the former AEW Star and expressed his love for him:

"I got love for Cody Rhodes, everybody knows that. This is almost a decade ago, always worked with him, had a great mind for the business, just like his father. That’s why he called me because he knows I have a lot more to offer. I do got love for Cody. I think we became way more closer together now that I’ve been on RAW. I lost my brothers, but I kind of gained another one. I’m still learning from him too. Seeing his position now, I just want to rise up too."

