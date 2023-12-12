38-year-old inspires Jey Uso to rise up the ranks in WWE

Jey Uso is the biggest contributor to The Bloodline Saga in WWE. One can confidently make this argument, at least for the time being. Every other member of the remarkable faction has the potential to break out, but it is Mr. Main Event who did it first.

At SummerSlam, albeit with a loss, Jey Uso earned the approval of fans as a main event talent. A month prior, in London, he did the unthinkable - pinning Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring. No superstar has been able to do that ever since.

On WWE's The Bump last week, Jey Uso revealed that Cody Rhodes is the man who inspires him to get to a higher position on the card. For an entire decade and more, Jey has always been a tag team player. But in 2023, he mentioned several major shows in WWE.

"I got love for Cody Rhodes, everybody knows that. This is almost a decade ago, always worked with him, had a great mind for the business, just like his father. That’s why he called me because he knows I have a lot more to offer. I do got love for Cody. I think we became way more closer together now that I’ve been on Raw. I lost my brothers, but I kind of gained another one. I’m still learning from him too. Seeing his position now, I just want to rise up too," Uso said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jey Uso also spoke about Sami Zayn's chances at dethroning Roman Reigns. According to the former tag team champion, Zayn is a top-tier talent, and the latter has his support to be the man to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jey Uso called out Drew McIntyre for a match on WWE RAW

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is scheduled to air live from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso is made official for the show.

Last week on The Bump, Jey tried to explain where he was at the time of the Clash at the Castle premium live event, being part of The Bloodline. Furthermore, it is here where he offered a one-on-one match to The Scottish Warrior:

"I was taking orders from ... I was with my family. What would you do for your own family, right Uce?"Jey Uso stated. "I almost didn't have a choice. You gotta deal with your past, but it ain't gonna write your future, Uce. We can squash this, Drew. I'mma give you want, Uce. You want Jey Uso on a silver platter? Let's line it up for next week, Uce."

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Following Jey's failed attempt to dethrone World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week, the former may be looking to bounce back with a huge win over the Scotsman.

Who do you think will prevail in the aforementioned matchup? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.