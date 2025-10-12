Jey Uso sends a message to Rhea Ripley on her birthday; Mami reacts

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a message to former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator recently celebrated her 29th birthday.Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years. Mami has won several titles in the company, including the Women's World Championship twice. Despite not being a current champion in the company, Ripley is still extremely over with the fans, and many believe the Triple H-led creative team doesn't need to put a championship on her at the moment.The Eradicator recently received a plethora of wishes on her 29th birthday. Several WWE stars also dedicated posts to Mami. Even Jey Uso has written a message for her on his Instagram Stories. The Yeet Master uploaded a clip of Rhea Ripley dancing backstage and also wished her a happy birthday.&quot;HBD TO DAT ONE @rhearipley_wwe,&quot; he wrote.Now, Ripley has reacted to his wish on her Instagram Story. The former Women's World Champion only uploaded Jey's wish without any captions.Check out her Instagram Story below:WWE CCO Triple H talked about a future feud between Rhea Ripley and Stephanie VaquerDuring the Crown Jewel: Perth Post Show, Triple H compared Stephanie Vaquer's authentic talent to Ripley, saying that both stars were very similar to each other.The Game added that at some point in the future, The Eradicator and La Primera will cross paths, which he believed would be an incredible moment.&quot;Stephanie, to me, is a talent very much like a Rhea Ripley. In that you see her moving forward, and you begin to realize this is just her. This is authentically her. She's not coming out here and trying to be something she's not. Will put her on a character or a front or get a rise out of people. She is just out here being her. She is living her dream, her authentic self, and you sense it in her. She has an innate charisma like Rhea does. And I think when you get a few years down the road, maybe sooner, I don't know, but at some point in time, Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer run into each other, and I think that is going to be an incredible moment,&quot; Triple H said.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Ripley's future.