Jey Uso sends a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023

Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a message to his former Bloodline stablemate, Roman Reigns. The two will lock horns under the Tribal Combat stipulation at WWE SummerSlam.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Reigns and Jey crossed paths to discuss the Rules of Engagement. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against his former Right Hand Man.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Jey posted a photo from SmackDown where he was seen sharing a brief moment of respect with Reigns. He reacted to it with the 'blood drop' emoji, a symbol that The Bloodline and the Anoa'i family members have often used.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram Story:

Tommy Dreamer recently pitched an idea for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer recently pitched a compelling idea for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that he would like to see the elders of the Anoa'i family make their presence felt at SummerSlam, including Afa, Sika, Rikishi, and others.

"I would like to see a lot of the elders there. I would love to see Afa and Sika there. I would load up as many former WWE Superstars. I would love to see The Rock's mom there." Dreamer continued, "I'd like to see Tamina brought back, I mean brought back to television, she's still with the company. Tonga Kid, Samu, Rikishi. I mean, Rikishi is a key part of this as well because of the boys, his sons."

Dreamer explained how the inclusion of multiple Anoa'i family members would make Reigns vs. Jey a star-studded affair.

"It's gonna be a big moment. That's what I'd like to see, sort of a Game of Thrones, sitting in giant chairs, watching it. Have to bow to the elders before you get into the match. Something to that effect, I think, would be a cool thing."

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's upcoming match at SummerSlam will be their third massive bout at a premium live event. The Head of the Table holds two wins over his cousin and will again aim to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey on August 5.

