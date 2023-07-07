Jey Uso sends a message on social media 

Jey Uso sent a message on social media, as he hyped up The Usos' merch following their big win at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

At the recently concluded premium live event, The Usos defeated the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War. Jey secured the win for his team by pinning Reigns.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jey posted a blood drop emoji in reaction to The Usos' merch. Jimmy and Jey will be a part of this week's episode of SmackDown, as Reigns prepares to enter the Tribal Court.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell believes WWE could potentially plant seeds of tension between Jimmy and Jey Uso

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that WWE could potentially plant seeds of tension within Jimmy and Jey Uso after their win at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that The Usos winning The Bloodline Civil War was the right call. He also thinks that fans wouldn't buy a finish having Reigns and Sikoa once again win via cheating. Mantell said:

"This is the only thing you could have done here. You gotta leave the people happy. Another screwjob would be like, 'Oh, man, get over it..' Now I think you're gonna have a little bit of tension between the brothers (The Usos). They are gonna keep that going, and they are gonna challenge Roman for the title. Solo would be the barrier to keep them from getting to Roman, and they are telling a good story."

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling In 2013, Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns.



In 2023, Jey Uso became the first person to pin Roman Reigns in more than 3 years.



Amazing. In 2013, Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns.In 2023, Jey Uso became the first person to pin Roman Reigns in more than 3 years.Amazing. https://t.co/yNsBmWfSEU

The Usos broke away from The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso turned his back on Roman Reigns at the Night of Champions premium live event. This eventually led to Jey Uso turning his back on the Tribal Chief and siding with his brother ahead of Money in the Bank.

What do you think WWE has in store for The Bloodline and The Usos on this week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes