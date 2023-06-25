Jey Uso sends a message to Solo Sikoa following a massive attack on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a message to Solo Sikoa after The Usos took out their own brother on WWE SmackDown.

This week's show featured Sikoa in action against Sheamus in the main event. The match was set up after The Enforcer attacked Ridge Holland during a backstage segment.

Taking to Instagram, Jey posted a photo of The Usos standing tall over Sikoa. He further took a dig at the Bloodline member with a short message.

"UCE.. HE GOT KNOCKED TF OUT [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story and message to Sikoa:

Dutch Mantell discussed Paul Heyman and The Usos' angle during the main event of WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell spoke highly of Paul Heyman for his facial expressions, stating that it added more dimensions to The Bloodline's feud with The Usos.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell pointed out Heyman's antics from the main event and how he stood out.

"Did you watch Paul Heyman during the match? He was on tonight. He was doing this and that. He doesn't usually do that. But tonight, he was doing it and it was very, very good. Then they turned and left and I'm thinking, 'Wait a minute, they didn't acknowledge Paul Heyman.' Then, it's almost like they heard me. Then they came back him and looked at him. They still got a lot of money with Paul Heyman, a lot of money," said Mantell.

. @HourlyJeyUso “Welcome…..to the usos penitentiary” and they are BACK!! “Welcome…..to the usos penitentiary” and they are BACK!! https://t.co/eVKNIRGw7v

At the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a huge Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match. The Tribal Chief will return to WWE television on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Which team are you rooting for in The Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes