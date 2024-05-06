Jey Uso sends a nine-word message after his loss to Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

Jey Uso sent a short message on social media after his loss to Damian Priest at WWE Backlash France.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event, Jey was unsuccessful in beating Priest and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The closing moments of the match saw interference from Priest's Judgment Day stablemates, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

Despite once again failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey was grateful to the WWE Universe for their incredible support. On Twitter/X, he sent out a short message.

"It’s the homie to my right for me…-jey," wrote Jey

Check out Jey's tweet:

Jey Uso made a bold claim regarding The Bloodline after WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL was a turning point for The Bloodline, as faction leader Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE (Universal) Championship.

However, Jey Uso believes The Bloodline is still going strong in WWE and expects the family to dominate for the next fifty years.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Jey said:

"I'm not going to say that The Bloodline is gone because The Bloodline, it is WWE, my whole family for over fifty years, right? And we are going to go another fifty years, I feel like. Because we've got a little kid. I have so many little cousins that are lined up... They are ready because they watch every week... They are lined up and they are ready, and they are deep."

During his time in The Bloodline, Jey won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with his brother Jimmy. The duo eventually split after a kayfabe injury to Jimmy to a betrayal angle at SummerSlam 2023.

Since departing The Bloodline, Jey has switched to Monday Night RAW, where he is a singles competitor. Unfortunately, the multi-time tag team champion has failed to win both the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship since his move to the red brand.