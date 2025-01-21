Jey Uso sends a one-word message to 6-time WWE champion after RAW; reacts to the latter's major praise

Jey Uso sent a one-word message to former six-time WWE champion Hurricane Helms. The 50-year-old veteran held the Cruiserweight, European, Hardcore, and World Tag Team Championships as an in-ring competitor in WWE.

Jey was featured in the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW. Once again, the 39-year-old superstar received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe before being confronted by Gunther, as a massive brawl between them broke out. The two superstars will collide at Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On Twitter/X, Helms praised Jey for being massively popular with the WWE Universe. He reacted to the veteran's message with a one-word message.

"HURRICANE [fire emoji]," wrote Jey.

Sam Roberts says Drew McIntyre could cost Jey Uso his chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre could cost Jey Uso his chance to dethrone Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:

"You got Jey Uso vs. Gunther. I think a good match for Jey. I think a great David-Goliath match. I think a great good guy-bad guy match. And I think I was gonna say a match that Drew may interfere in but Gunther doesn't like interference. Remember when Finn Balor interfered? And maybe that's where you go, right? Maybe Drew does interfere and Gunther has a problem with Drew interfering as well and Gunther's kinda slow journey into being a babyface gets closer and closer."

Jey has only held one singles championship throughout his WWE career, the Intercontinental Championship. In 2024, he defeated Bron Breakker for the title before losing it to the reigning champion after 51 days. Meanwhile, Gunther's reign began last year's SummerSlam with a victory over Damian Priest.

