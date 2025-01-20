2-time WWE Champion interfering to cost Jey Uso title match against Gunther is possible, says Sam Roberts

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Analyst for the Stamford-based promotion Sam Roberts suggested a top RAW Superstar could play a decisive role in the anticipated clash.

Main Event Jey Uso has been vocal about his intent to win his first-ever World Championship in 2025. This Saturday, he will have a shot at accomplishing his mission when he goes head-to-head against The Ring General. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has been targeting the OG Bloodline members over the past few weeks.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts discussed whether The Scottish Warrior could interfere to cost Jey Uso the championship match. He claimed the interference could even lead to a feud between McIntyre and Gunther:

"You got Jey Uso vs. Gunther. I think a good match for Jey. I think a great David-Goliath match. I think a great good guy-bad guy match. And I think I was gonna say a match that Drew may interfere in but Gunther doesn't like interference. Remember when Finn Balor interfered? And maybe that's where you go, right? Maybe Drew does interfere and Gunther has a problem with Drew interfering as well and Gunther's kinda slow journey into being a babyface gets closer and closer," he said.

However, the 41-year-old WWE host pointed out that his proposed scenario would not be valid if the company was planning to have Gunther face John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, he did not rule out the possibility of Jacob Fatu being the one to interfere in the clash:

"Unless the goal is to have John Cena vs. Gunther at WrestleMania because if that's the case, you kinda wanna keep Gunther a heel. So, I could easily see interference. Drew McIntyre getting involved, somebody getting involved, maybe even Jacob Fatu," he added. [32:51 - 33:45]

Check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

WWE analyst predicts result of another Saturday Night's Main Event match

On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted the result of Jacob Fatu's anticipated square-off against Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The WWE analyst said that he believes The Samoan Werewolf will emerge victorious in the clash of the behemoths, putting everyone on notice in 2025:

"I think Jacob Fatu wins this match and the headline is 'Look at what Jacob was able to do to even Braun Strowman.' This has nothing to do with size. This has nothing to do with stature. This has nothing to do with anything except when the bell rings and Jacob Fatu has permission to fight, whoever is in there with him is in grave danger. I think that this is one of those, like, everybody's on notice type of matches that 2025 is gonna be a huge year for Jacob Fatu," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see if The Samoan Werewolf can indeed win his match and it remains to be seen whether he will interfere in Jey Uso's bout at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

