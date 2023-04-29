Jey Uso sends a one-word message ahead of highly awaited tag title match 

Jey Uso took to social media to send a one-word message ahead of The Usos' tag title match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

On Night One of WrestleMania 39, Jey and Jimmy Uso lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Zayn and Owens. This marked the end of their historic title reign.

Taking to Instagram, Jey sent a one-word message. The Bloodline member seemed pretty confident about The Usos' chances of winning the tag team titles.

"Yup," wrote Jey.

Jey Uso was warned by Sami Zayn in a recent interview

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were stablemates in The Bloodline. The two men bonded quite well in the faction.

Speaking in a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, Zayn spoke about Roman Reigns' mind games against Jey. However, according to the former Honorary Uce, it is difficult for him to feel bad. Sami said:

"You see that is just not right what Jey has been through. At the same time, it is hard to feel sorry for him sometimes because he does some pretty horrible things and then you've got to get even with him. So that is kind of where we are at now but I do feel like I'm hoping on some level that if we beat them again and we just keep doing our thing, these cracks in The Bloodline will turn into giant holes that have to be addressed and the whole thing does fall apart because it needs to fall apart."

Jey and Jimmy are multi-time tag team champions. They will aim to end Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' title reign in their first title defense.

