Jey Uso sends a one-word message ahead of RAW while being absent from WWE

Jey Uso took to social media to send a one-word message while continuing his absence from WWE programming. The former Bloodline member was last seen during his King of the Ring clash against Gunther.

In the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, Jey lost to Gunther. The latter qualified for the final and won the entire tournament, defeating Randy Orton at the eponymous premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

On Instagram, Jey uploaded a video of himself working out ahead of Monday Night RAW. He sent a one-word message:

"FINISHER," wrote Jey.

Check out Jey's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Trending

At Backlash France, Jey competed in a title match. He unsuccessfully challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship after interference from Judgment Day members led to Priest's victory.

During the same show, Jey was confronted backstage by the new Bloodline, now including Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Jey Uso broke character to praise Roman Reigns

Jey Uso recently broke character to praise his cousin and former Bloodline stablemate, Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion spoke highly of The Tribal Chief for putting him and Jimmy Uso on the map. Jey said:

"It's just so crazy that you just come from the bottom like we're cousins [...] I'm so blessed that I still get to do this with my brothers and my cousins. Just to see the level where he's [Roman Reigns] at right now. And to see how he has elevated my whole family, even though he was already here. To see how he's done it in a graceful way and a humble way, it's still bringing us up. I love Joe [Reigns' real name], man. I love all my brothers and I would do anything for them. We're a family-oriented type, man. I want to teach that to my kids. Family first over everything, Uce. It's always family."

It remains to be seen when Jey Uso will return to WWE programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback