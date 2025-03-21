Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Bron Breakker months after losing the WWE Intercontinental Title to him

Jey Uso sent a one-word message to Bron Breakker, who was responsible for ending Jey's first reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Despite their past issues on TV, the two superstars have bonded off TV.

Ad

Breakker recently successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Post-match, he was ambushed by The Judgment Day before Penta came to his aid. The show ended with a face-off between Breakker and Penta over the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey was once again seen working out with Breakker. The OG Bloodline member sent a one-word message to the latter via his Instagram story.

"JACKED @BRONBREAKKERWWE," wrote Jey.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bron Breakker opened up about working with Jey Uso

Last year, Jey Uso won his first singles championship in WWE, capturing the Intercontinental Title by defeating Bron Breakker. However, after 51 days, Breakker regained the title to become a two-time champion.

Speaking on Ringside Fest, the reigning Intercontinental Champion said:

"I mean, it's great. I'm really enjoying it, man. We've wrestled all over the place. I did a tour in the UK. It's been really fun, man. I've enjoyed it. It comes with great responsibility though, and I think it's going to be a great opportunity for me to go on a nice run and have some character development here and work with some great names and superstars. Obviously, working with Jey [Uso] was great."

Ad

Ad

WWE has teased the possibility of a match between Breakker and Penta at WrestleMania 41 after their latest confrontation. Meanwhile, Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the latest edition of RAW, Jey defeated Austin Theory. Post-match, he stood tall over Gunther after The Ring General tried ambushing his challenger once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback