Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Cathy Kelley after WWE RAW

WWE RAW Superstar Main Event Jey Uso took to social media to send a one-word message to Cathy Kelley. Following this week's episode of the flagship show, Kelley shared a backstage photo with The YEET Master.

After his loss to Gunther in the King of the Ring tournament, the 38-year-old took some time off from weekly television. He finally returned during this week's WWE RAW and declared his intentions to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Taking to his Instagram story, the former Bloodline member reposted his photo with Kelley and shared a one-word message.

"YEET!'' he wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

JBL believes that Jey Uso will eventually win the WWE World Championship

Wrestling legend John Bradshaw Layfield believes Jey Uso will win the World Championship at some point in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on The Bump, JBL praised Jey and commented on the latter's match against Gunther in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament.

"Jey Uso is a great talent. I believe that Jey Uso is going to be a world champion. I think Jey Uso is going to be a great world champion, but it takes a while to get there to be able to finish singles matches. Especially in big singles matches, Gunther has that ability, and I think that was the difference in this match. It was not necessarily ability; it was Gunther’s experience that came out in this," he said.

Jey Uso has transformed into a successful singles star in the past year. The 38-year-old came close to winning the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Backlash France. However, Damian Priest eventually triumphed, thanks to interference from The Judgment Day. The former Tag Team Champion will look to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase this July to earn another shot at the coveted title.