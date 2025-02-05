Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Damian Priest after his historic Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso reacted to Damian Priest's heartfelt message after he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The two feuded during Priest's stint in The Judgment Day but eventually became allies.

The OG Bloodline member made history by winning his first Royal Rumble match. Having entered the match at #20, he eliminated John Cena to win the Rumble, preventing the multi-time WWE World Champion from winning his final Rumble.

On Instagram, Priest dedicated a message to Jey. The latter reacted with a one-word message, quoting the former World Heavyweight Champion.

"WEPA," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment:

Priest successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey at Backlash 2024 in France.

EC3 stated that John Cena endorsed Jey Uso after the WWE Royal Rumble

EC3 spoke about Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win, stating that he hadn't realized how over the 39-year-old superstar was with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, EC3 stated Cena endorsed Jey. He said:

"Da*n I didn't know how over he was with the people, right? So seeing that entrance and, you know, seeing what happened in Cleveland (RAW after Royal Rumble) 'cause people there and just the way people are reacting to it. I am like, 'Hell yeah, Jey is awesome.' This is great, you know, endorsed by Cena, getting that big win 'cause we talked about, and that would make a guy. But now I see that's the intent, and it should."

Gunther confronted Jey on this week's Monday Night RAW. At Saturday Night's Main Event, he was unsuccessful in dethroning the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Jey will appear on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown for a face-to-face meeting with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

