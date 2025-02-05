WWE star was "endorsed by Cena" at Royal Rumble, says veteran (Exclusive)

A particular WWE star has gotten a stamp of approval from John Cena himself at Royal Rumble, according to veteran EC3. The star in question, Jey Uso, is seemingly on the cusp of a notable run.

It is no surprise that Jey Uso is a fan-favorite name on the roster. His electrifying energy and presence in the ring always ensure that the fans are on their feet. At Royal Rumble, he and John Cena were the last two left in the men's match which led to most thinking that the latter was going to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. However, Jey was the one who took the win, managing to eliminate Cena after a quick back and forth.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, former WWE star EC3 stated that he hadn't realized how over Jey Uso was before his Royal Rumble win and the RAW after the show. He also thought that Uso was endorsed by Cena after the win.

"Da*n I didn't know how over he was with the people, right? So seeing that entrance and you know seeing what happened in Cleveland (RAW after Royal Rumble) 'cause people there and just the way people are reacting to it. I am like hell yeah, Jey is awesome. This is great, you know, endorsed by Cena, getting that big win 'cause we talked about and that would make a guy. But now I see that's the intent, and it should." [23:44 onwards]

It remains to be seen who Jey plans to face at the main event of WWE WrestleMania this year.

