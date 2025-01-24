Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Dominik Mysterio; takes shot at The Judgment Day

Jey Uso sent a one-word message to Dominik Mysterio. The former Intercontinental Champion took a shot at Mysterio and his faction, The Judgment Day.

Main Event Jey has quite the history with The Judgment Day. He has faced members of the red brand's villainous faction on numerous occasions, even while teaming up with his OG Bloodline stablemates in the past.

Taking to his Instagram story recently Jey Uso recalled The Bloodline's Tag Team Match against The Judgment Day from Monday Night RAW XXX. The Yeet Master sent a one-word message, and you can check it out by clicking here.

"A*S," wrote Uso.

Over the last few years, The Judgment Day has undergone major changes. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have left the faction, and the group has added Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Meanwhile, Jey has also allied with Priest and Ripley on occasion.

Aiden English believes Jey Uso won't be heading into WrestleMania 41 as World Heavyweight Champion

Jey Uso has made it known that he wants his hands on a WWE World Championship in 2025. He could win his first by defeating Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

However, Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English, believes WWE is quite happy with Gunther's work and doesn't see Uso defeating The Ring General and entering WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

"I think you do need Gunther going into 'Mania with the World Title. I think you do... He won his first World Title in WWE, like the main roster World Title, whatever you want to call it... They're super happy with him. He's super consistent. He's a top guy. I think he's got to carry it into 'Mania. I don't see a world where it doesn't happen. Could it happen? Sure, but I don't see it," he said.

Jey was granted his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere. Interestingly enough, the multi-time Tag Team Champion has also announced his entry in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, scheduled for February 1.

