Jey Uso sends a one-word message to Pat McAfee days after his latest WWE run comes to an end

Main Event Jey Uso sent a one-word message to Pat McAfee days after the latter's latest WWE run ended. McAfee has finished up with the company for the rest of 2024, as he shifts focus to College Football with ESPN.

In early 2024, McAfee entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant. Shortly afterward, he confirmed his return to the commentary booth on a full-time basis. During his recent stint, the sports analyst constantly 'YEET-ed' during Jey Uso's entrance as he performed the signature move on the top of the announcer's desk.

The 37-year-old posted a picture of the former Bloodline member's entrance during the latest episode of RAW on his X (Twitter) account. Jey later responded with a one-word message.

"YEET!'' he wrote.

Meanwhile, on this week's Monday Night RAW, The YEET Master came a step closer to challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, as he defeated Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat Match to advance in the Number One Contender's tournament.

Pat McAfee shared backstage photos with Jey Uso and others after bidding farewell to the WWE Universe

As noted above, Pat McAfee ended his latest stint with the Stamford-based promotion on last week's episode of WWE RAW. Later, the renowned commentator shared backstage photos with Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and other superstars and personalities on his social media account.

On Instagram, McAfee reflected on his latest WWE run and expressed gratitude to members of the locker room for welcoming him back to the company.

"A couple pics from Monday. I appreciate these legends welcoming me into their world and becoming a massive part of my happiness each week. For my whole life, I wanted to be in the wrestling business. By far my longest dream. Turns out, it lives up to the hype. The entertainment still makes me forget about life for a bit," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso will compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match in the final of the ongoing tournament. It will be interesting to see which stars join him and Pete Dunne in the blockbuster IC Title Number One Contender's showdown.

