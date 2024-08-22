RAW star shares backstage photos with Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and others after saying goodbye to WWE

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 22, 2024 05:30 GMT
Jey Uso (left), Paul Heyman (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Monday Night RAW star and color commentator, Pat McAfee, has shared backstage photos with multiple superstars following the latest edition of the weekly show. On the latest edition of RAW, he bid goodbye to the WWE Universe.

McAfee has finished up with the Stamford-based company for the rest of the year. He is set for a four-month hiatus to focus on College Football with ESPN. In January 2024, McAfee entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant. Shortly after, he confirmed his full-time return to WWE RAW.

On Instagram, McAfee shared backstage photos with multiple superstars, including Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, Gunther, and others.

"A couple pics from Monday.. I appreciate these legends welcoming me into their world and becoming a massive part of my happiness each week.. For my whole life, I wanted to be in the wrestling business. By far my longest dream.. Turns out, it lives up to the hype.. The entertainment still makes me forget about life for a bit.. The business is brilliant.. But, the people that make that place go are f****ng awesome. I’m so lucky. I am living the dumbest life of all time… THANK YOU all for following along. WWE folks.. I’ll see yinz in a bit. I couldn’t find everybody’s @'s and I didn’t get a selfie with every human that makes Monday’s sweet but… You get it," wrote McAfee.
Check out McAfee's Instagram post:

Pat McAfee sent a heartfelt message to WWE RAW commentator Michael Cole

Pat McAfee sent a heartfelt message to his co-commentator Michael Cole, claiming he would miss the veteran during his time away from WWE.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old expressed his gratitude for the fans. He wrote:

"Thank you to everybody at WWE and I’m so lucky that I get to do this.. I’m living the dumbest life of ALL TIME and I’m gonna miss you @michaelcole."

With McAfee set to fulfill his College Football duties, fans can expect major changes in the commentary booths over the next few weeks.

Edited by Harish Raj S
