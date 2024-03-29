Jey Uso sends a one-word message after being spotted with 12-time champion

Jey Uso is currently preparing for one of the biggest singles matches of his career. At WrestleMania 40, he will face off against his twin brother Jimmy in a grudge match.

In the lead-up to The Showcase of the Immortals, Jey returned to Booker T's training school, Reality of Wrestling (ROW), where he caught up with the Hall of Famer. Jey Uso reflected on his return to ROW, where he was seen having a chat with the former 12-time WWE champion. Thereafter, the WWE Superstar took to his Instagram Story to send a one-word message.

"YEET," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

Sami Zayn is hyped up for Jimmy vs. Jey Uso on The Grandest Stage of Them All

Sami Zayn and The Usos were once stablemates in The Bloodline before Zayn and Jey dramatically quit the faction last year.

During an interview on the Witty Whitter YouTube channel, the former Honorary Uce stated that despite other blockbuster clashes scheduled to take place at WrestleMania XL, the match he was looking forward to the most was Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso.

"I think I'd go with Jey versus Jimmy. You know, this is a loaded card, but that's kind of like the first time ever. And just knowing those guys as I know them, and the history I have with them, and knowing that it's such a dream to them and they grew up as twins and all this stuff. That one to me, that's the most interesting one. The Rock and Roman and Cody and all that stuff whatever. Yeah, to me, I think Jimmy and Jey's the one I'm keeping my eye out for the most," said Zayn.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos in the main event of Night One to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

This year at the Show of Shows Zayn will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He recently became the number-one contender after winning a six-man Gauntlet match, outlasting five other superstars, including Chad Gable.

