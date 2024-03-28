Sami Zayn names the match he is most looking forward to at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner, and Sami Zayn is one superstar who has his hands full. The Canadian has a big match at The Showcase of The Immortals, where he takes on Gunther. Looking to once again become Intercontinental Champion, Zayn will be hard at work preparing for the match. However, that does not mean he isn't looking forward to WrestleMania as a fan.

Sami Zayn, first and foremost is a WWE Superstar, and defeating Gunther will be his number one priority. But, as a lifelong wrestling fan, he is also excited for some of the other matches on the card. There is the storyline involving Bayley and Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch clashing for the title, and who can forget the ongoing feud between Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. So, with all that in mind, which match is Zayn looking forward to as a spectator?

Sitting down for an interview on the Witty Whittier YouTube channel, Sami Zayn spoke about the upcoming 40th anniversary of The Show of Shows. When asked about which match he was looking forward to most outside of his own, he pointed to Jey Uso versus Jimmy Uso, two people he has had quite a history with, especially over the past couple of years.

"I think I'd go with Jey versus Jimmy. You know, this is a loaded card, but that's kind of like the first time ever. And just knowing those guys as I know them, and the history I have with them, and knowing that it's such a dream to them and they grew up as twins and all this stuff. That one to me, that's the most interesting one. The Rock and Roman and Cody and all that stuff whatever. Yeah, to me, I think Jimmy and Jey's the one I'm keeping my eye out for the most," said Sami Zayn. [15:06-15:37]

Having once been an 'Honorary Uce,' it's not that surprising to learn that Jimmy versus Jey is the match that most excites Zayn. And, in all honesty, it's hard not to share in his excitement. After all, this is a match that has been years in the making and now, fans finally get to see it play out in the squared circle at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Sami Zayn is seeking Chad Gable's help against Gunther

While he may look forward to Jimmy and Jey's match at WrestleMania 40, it will be hard to take lightly the task at hand. He will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, but already seems to be at a disadvantage. In the last two weeks, he has allowed The Ring General to get into his head, and this has seemingly affected him greatly.

He was warned about Gunther's mind games beforehand, but now he seems to finally understand the scale of the problem. As such, he has looked to Chad Gable, the very superstar who issued the warning, for help. Gable offered his services to Zayn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, and from the looks of it, the latter has accepted the offer.

It will be interesting to see what Gable does to help Zayn. And, more importantly, if it will help him get over the hump in his match at WrestleMania 40 against the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

