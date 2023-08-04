Jey Uso sends a three-word message ahead of SummerSlam, reacts to resurfaced throwback video

Jey Uso took to social media to send a three-word message ahead of his title match at SummerSlam this weekend.

At the upcoming premium live event, Jey will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Tribal Combat.

In the lead-up to the match, WWE posted a throwback video from 2002 featuring The Usos. Reacting to the same, Jey sent out a hilarious message, courtesy of his Instagram story.

"COME ON MAN..," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell believes that the WWE Universe won't be interested in a potential Jimmy vs. Jey Uso match

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the WWE Universe would only be interested in a potential Jimmy vs. Jey Uso match with the involvement of Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Jey wouldn't lose his credibility if he ends up on the losing side against The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

"I don't think it's a question of whether retains credibility. I think if they do the wrong thing, it isn't going to be Jey losing it, it's going to be the promotion losing it. This will lead to a tag team match or something, but we still got another major angle in this. And his brother [Jimmy Uso] might be a part of it. Here's Jey and Jimmy, are they together? or are they not together?" said the veteran.

Mantell added:

"If they run brother vs. brother, if that did happen, what would that do? I don't know if people would want to go in and buy that, but it depends on how much Roman [Reigns] is involved in it."

Jimmy is currently absent from WWE television after he was written off in the aftermath of Money in the Bank. He was brutally attacked by The Bloodline on SmackDown.

