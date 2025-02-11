Jey Uso sends a three-word message after making a huge WrestleMania 41-related announcement

Jey Uso sent a three-word message after challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He announced his decision on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The 39-year-old superstar featured in the show's opening segment before being ambushed by Gunther. The Ring General interrupted his rival while he was Yeeting with the WWE Universe, dropping him on the commentary desk before hitting the Powerbomb on Jey.

On his Instagram story, Jey shared a three-word message after challenging Gunther once again for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"LET'S DO IT," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Jey unsuccessfully challenged Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in January. The Austrian's reign began at SummerSlam 2024. He has successfully defended the title against Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, defeating Priest and Balor in a Triple Threat match at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Vince Russo discussed the Jey Uso-Gunther segment from WWE RAW

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with the aftermath of the Jey Uso-Gunther segment from WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo compared Jey with Stone Cold Steve Austin and how the Hall of Famer would've dealt with the segment. He said:

"If Austin was in the Jey role and that was the end of it, Austin would come to me and say, 'Wait a minute, Vince. I'm not gonna go looking for him throughout the show? I'm just gonna let him beat my b*tt and that's gonna be okay?' He would say something to me. They could have Jey looking for him and could have Gunther ambush him and have even more heat on him. I just don't know why the story is over in 15 minutes."

Jey Uso now has another chance to win his first-ever World Championship. He is a former Intercontinental Champion, which remains his only singles title victory in WWE.

