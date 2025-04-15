Jey Uso sends a three-word message to a WWE Superstar who will challenge for a title at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso sent a three-word message to New Day member Xavier Woods ahead of WrestleMania 41. Woods and Kofi Kingston will challenge The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship in Las Vegas.
Main Event Jey will take on Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. He is already 0-3 against The Ring General but will be aiming to win his first WWE World Championship by dethroning the reigning titleholder.
On Instagram, Jey reacted to Woods' story, where he was seen bench pressing without a spotter. The OG Bloodline member sent a three-word message to the tag team veteran.
"DAMN NO SPOT?!" Jey wrote.
Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram Story below.
Gunther thought Jey Uso wasn't his ideal opponent for WrestleMania 41
Gunther believed Jey Uso wasn't his ideal opponent for WrestleMania 41, but his opinion eventually changed. The Ring General is more than willing to become the "party pooper" at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
On The Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther said he and Jey were quite different.
"I didn't think Jey would be my ideal opponent for WrestleMania, because we are very different. But then, rethinking it, I think it makes a lot of sense. Because I think in WWE right now, I am the perfect counterpart to everybody who is on their way up, who is like red-hot and wants to achieve a certain something, and I think I am a good party pooper when it comes to that."
Jey Uso became the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating John Cena. Meanwhile, Gunther became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2024 by defeating Damian Priest with help from Finn Balor.
The Yeet Master has been unsuccessful in capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship thus far. He could not beat Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.