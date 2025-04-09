Gunther reveals several names he wanted to face at WrestleMania above Jey Uso

Gunther revealed he initially didn't believe that Jey Uso would be the ideal opponent for him at WWE WrestleMania 41. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match and will challenge the 37-year-old for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows later this month.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the champion shared that he didn't believe that Jey Uso was the best opponent for him at first. However, he changed his mind after rethinking it.

"I didn't think Jey would be my ideal opponent for WresteMania, because we are very different. But then, rethinking it, I think it makes a lot of sense. Because I think in WWE right now, I am the perfect counterpart to everybody who is on their way up, who is like red-hot and wants to achieve a certain something, and I think I am a good party pooper when it comes to that," he said. [From 0:01 - 0:26]

The World Heavyweight Champion added that he initially hoped to face major WWE names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, or John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

"As a wrestler yourself, you always want to take the next steps. So, my hopes were like, can I mix it up with somebody like Punk, maybe with Seth [Rollins], or maybe with Roman [Reigns]... Is there a chance for that? Or even Cena?" he added. [From 0:54 - 1:06]

You can check out the champion's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso cut a passionate promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW after The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso last week.

Bill Apter reacts to Jey Uso's promo with Gunther on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the intense promo between Jey Uso and Gunther on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter praised The Yeet Master for his performance on the red brand. He noted that Uso delivered on the promo and did a great job of showing how angry he was at the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Jey Uso's verbal tirade at Gunther last night really got to me in a good way. He showed more, I am gonna call it schmaltz, in his face to face with Gunther. And there was no attack. People are saying, 'The guy just almost killed your brother, aren't you gonna attack him?' They didn't do that. And I was waiting for him because Gunther was wearing a white shirt which blood would have looked wonderful, aka, like Dusty Rhodes used to do in his white shirt blood. But they kept it classy and the anger that Jey Uso displayed on RAW, I thought was pretty damn good." [From 11:32 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The rivalry between Gunther and Jey Uso has become very personal. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will walk out of WrestleMania 41 as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

