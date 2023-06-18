Jey Uso sends a two-word message ahead of The Bloodline's huge match at Money in the Bank

Jey Uso took to social media to send a two-word message and react, as WWE confirmed a huge Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, The Usos will cross paths with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa after Jey Uso sided with his brother Jimmy and betrayed The Tribal Chief.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jey hyped up the upcoming Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match with a two-word message.

"IT'S ON [blood drop emoji]" wrote Jey.

Dutch Mantell believes that Roman Reigns shouldn't drop his world title to either Jimmy or Jey Uso

Dutch Mantell believes that it's still too early for Roman Reigns to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to one of The Usos.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed WWE might drag out The Bloodline storyline, as fans have thoroughly enjoyed the angle. He said:

"I think if he drops it to one of The Usos now, it would be way too soon. They will lose a lot of ratings and a lot of house money. I think they are going to drag this out because it's still very enjoyable. It's not old; they keep it fresh, they keep it new. That's the secret of their success because we're all guessing, and the fans are guessing, but we're guessing in a good way because it's good stuff!"

Reigns has already defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on multiple occasions this year. He put his title on the line at the Royal Rumble PLE, where he defeated Kevin Owens. This was followed by a title defense against Sami Zayn in his hometown at the Elimination Chamber.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief reigned supreme over Cody Rhodes.

