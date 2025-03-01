  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • Jey Uso sends a two-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Jey Uso sends a two-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 01, 2025 12:12 GMT
Jey Uso won the Men
Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstars are in Canada as the Elimination Chamber weekend has begun. Recently, Jey Uso sent a two-word message ahead of the final stop before WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Earlier this year, Jey Uso silenced his haters and critics when he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and punched his ticket to the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas. Later, "Main Event" Jey made his choice and picked Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship for the event in April 2025.

After an eventful Friday Night SmackDown before Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Jey Uso sent a two-word message. "Main Event" Jey is laser-focused on Gunther, and the 39-year-old WWE star is often seen breaking into one of his famous late-night workouts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Late one," Jey Uso wrote.
Jey Uso&#039;s message following SmackDown! [Image credit: Jey Uso&#039;s Instagram story]
Jey Uso's message following SmackDown! [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram story]

WWE Hall of Famer wants Jey Uso to win at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso left the tag team division when Jimmy Uso turned on him for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. In the coming years, "Main Event" Jey became a bona fide singles star and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, believed the management needed to pull the trigger on Jey Uso. They would want thousands of people in the arena to celebrate with "Main Event" Jey when he dethrones The Ring General.

"Jey Uso has to win it at WrestleMania 41. He is what we call white-hot in professional wrestling (...) I think the people would be so disappointed because not only are you're taking away the victory, you're taking away the rematch victory, and you're taking away the fun of 70,000 people yeeting in unison in Las Vegas (...) There's people out there buying a ticket to be in that building to see Jey Uso win the world championship," Dudley said. [From 16:05 - 17:02]
Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Jey Uso will finally be able to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी