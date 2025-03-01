Jey Uso sends a two-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Superstars are in Canada as the Elimination Chamber weekend has begun. Recently, Jey Uso sent a two-word message ahead of the final stop before WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Earlier this year, Jey Uso silenced his haters and critics when he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and punched his ticket to the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas. Later, "Main Event" Jey made his choice and picked Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship for the event in April 2025.

After an eventful Friday Night SmackDown before Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Jey Uso sent a two-word message. "Main Event" Jey is laser-focused on Gunther, and the 39-year-old WWE star is often seen breaking into one of his famous late-night workouts.

Ad

Trending

"Late one," Jey Uso wrote.

Jey Uso's message following SmackDown! [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram story]

WWE Hall of Famer wants Jey Uso to win at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso left the tag team division when Jimmy Uso turned on him for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. In the coming years, "Main Event" Jey became a bona fide singles star and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, believed the management needed to pull the trigger on Jey Uso. They would want thousands of people in the arena to celebrate with "Main Event" Jey when he dethrones The Ring General.

"Jey Uso has to win it at WrestleMania 41. He is what we call white-hot in professional wrestling (...) I think the people would be so disappointed because not only are you're taking away the victory, you're taking away the rematch victory, and you're taking away the fun of 70,000 people yeeting in unison in Las Vegas (...) There's people out there buying a ticket to be in that building to see Jey Uso win the world championship," Dudley said. [From 16:05 - 17:02]

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Jey Uso will finally be able to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback