Jey Uso sends a two-word message aimed at Roman Reigns

Jey Uso recently took to Instagram to send a two-word message aimed at Roman Reigns.

Following Jey's recent loss to Roman Reigns at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, The Main Event announced on SmackDown that he "quit" WWE. He eventually jumped ship to Monday Night RAW and joined the red brand in the process.

Taking to Instagram, Jey reacted to a recent post highlighting his past issues with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and other RAW Superstars. In reaction to this, the former Bloodline member justified his actions by suggesting that he had to stand up for his cousin Reigns.

"Had to," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Zilla Fatu suggested the idea of forming a new Bloodline with Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu

Zilla Fatu recently suggested forming a new version of The Bloodline featuring himself and Jacob Fatu.

Zilla, the son of the legendary Umaga, made his professional wrestling debut earlier this year. Jacob, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the top stars in the professional wrestling industry.

Speaking to A&G Media, Zilla spoke about him, Jey, and Jacob going toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. He said:

"So, you have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. You have Jey, he's the only Bloodline member on Monday Night RAW. And you see what they're doing? Like, they're trying to make him, obviously, he's the babyface of RAW. And he's beefing with everybody in the back. You know, so it's like how could he keep himself lit and how could he just take over? So what I feel like, I feel like they need to get me and Jacob. Yeah, I feel like they need to sign me and Jacob and put us on RAW and have us form our own, like, Bloodline."

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso recently rejected an invitation from The Judgment Day and has aligned himself with Cody Rhodes.

Have you enjoyed Jey Uso's singles run so far? Sound off in the comments section.